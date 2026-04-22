The Royall Panthers Softball Team won a tough 1st place battle over the Bangor Cardinals 6-5 in a 9inning affair Tuesday evening. The game went back n forth with both teams exchanging leads. Royall led 4-2 going into the top of the 7th inning but Bangor scored a pair and blanked Royall in the bottom half to force extra innings. Royall and Bangor both went scoreless in the 8th inning before Bangor took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 9th on an RBI Single by Erin Jones. Royall was able to turn a double play to get out of further trouble in the inning setting up the bottom of the 9th heroics. Layla Marty led off the bottom half on a 2 base throwing error by Bangor, Brooklyn Mckittrick and Elizabeth Klipstein were both able to reach on bunt singles to load the bases. Bangor was able to get a force out at home on the next batter but with the bases loaded and just one out Royall senior Bria Gruen came up with a walk off two run single to deliver the victory for the Panthers. Gruen went 2×4 in the victory while Brooklyn McKittrick went 3×3 with 3RBI’s for the Panthers. Erin Jones went 3×5 with 4RBI’s for Bangor. Brynn Olson was the winning pitcher for Royall going all 9innings giving up 5runs on 10hits walking 7 and striking out 8. Royall improves to 6-0 in the conference while Bangor drops to 4-1.