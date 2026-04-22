Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro, in partnership with the Healthy Foods Community Action Team of Juneau County, is excited to announce a special community event to encourage healthy eating and gardening.

100 free garden kits will be given away to the first 100 community members eager to start their own home gardens at a community garden kit distribution on Wednesday, May 6, at Schultz Park, Elroy. Distribution will start at 4 p.m.

Each garden kit includes everything needed to start growing fresh vegetables and herbs at home: one bag of soil, three grow bags, vegetable seeds, herbs, potatoes, and more. The initiative aims to increase the supply of fresh produce in the community, promote healthy eating habits and provide families with the tools and inspiration to grow their own nutritious food.

Community members are encouraged to arrive early, as kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until all 100 are gone.