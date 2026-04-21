Kenneth D. Ebsen, age 89, of Oxford, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, April 16, 2026, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 8th, 2026, at The First Presbyterian Church of Oxford in Oxford, WI with Pastor Breanda Pulver officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM with services at 11:00 am. A lunch will follow in the basement of The First Presbyterian Church of Oxford. Burial will be at Easton Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. following the luncheon for friends and family who wish to join.

Ken was born May 25, 1936, the youngest son of Harry and Lois (Brown) Ebsen in Easton, Wisconsin. Ken graduated from Wisconsin Dells high school in 1954. During high school he spent time working with his brother learning how to fix cars. After graduation he began working at Dairy Equipment company in Madison as a welder. He was there when he was drafted into the Army in 1959. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to his welding job in Madison, WI.

Ken married Dorothy Behnke in February of 1966 they were married for 21 years and had two daughters Cindy and Melanie. Ken spent many years as a single man enjoying the freedom to move around. He moved from Madison to Evansville, to Tomahawk, to Pardeeville and finally to Oxford where he found peace and happiness. During this time, he met Evelyn Huffman through their love of Maggie Mae’s music. They married in May of 2018 and were happily married until her death in 2020 after a short battle with Cancer. Evelyn was pivotal in Ken joining the First Presbyterian Church of Oxford. Ken liked to keep busy and held many jobs in his lifetime. He worked as a Manufacturing Engineer at Dairy Equipment Company and later held similar titles at Varco-Prudent in Evansville, Northland Stainless in Tomahawk, and Everbrite in Pardeeville. Upon retirement from engineering jobs, he worked as a parts delivery driver for Weaver Auto parts while he also was writing his own newspaper he would distribute around town called the Pardeeville Liberator. He loved writing stories, sharing recipes, sharing his views, and telling jokes. Eventually he moved this to an online format and moved to creating joke books and recipe books which he shared with others. Ken spent lots of time with his brother selling antiques and other collectables at flea markets. He used his writing skills to help publish his church’s newsletter as well.

Ken enjoyed music. He enjoyed live shows and really enjoyed Maggie Mae’s barn dances. He loved to share his views, jokes and recipes both online and in books. At every family gathering he would bring a new type of cheesecake he was trying. He always wanted to share his new recipes with all his friends and family. His family will miss his corn casserole.

Ken was a member of the American Welding society for 25+ years. He was also a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Oxford where was a church elder.

Ken was preceded in death by his mother Lois (Brown) Ebsen, his father Harry Ebsen, his eldest brother Lester Ebsen, his wife Evelyn (Huffman) Ebsen and his sister in laws, Lorraine Ebsen, Julie Ebsen, and Marion Ebsen.

Ken is survived by his two older brothers Lyle Ebsen and Keith Ebsen, his daughters Cindy Ebsen, Melanie (Brett) Stapelmann, his grandchildren Bradley (Sarah) Sheffer, Makayla Stapelmann, Jess Maden. Many nieces, nephews and great nieces, and nephews.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.