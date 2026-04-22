The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team got their first win of the season by completing a giant 7th inning rally. Mauston trailed 10-4 coming into the inning but scored 7 times in the 7th to complete the comeback by a final of 11-10. Isaac Steinke went 3×5 with 3RBI’s for Mauston, while Jacob Daniels also went 3×5 with 1RBI and picked up the win on the mound. Evan Parsons went 2×4 while Nolan Manning had his first varsity hit for the Golden Eagles a crucial one in the 7th inning. Mauston will travel to Ripon Thursday night.