The Necedah Cardinals & Royall Panthers softball teams split a pair of games Tuesday evening, leaving Royall still sitting atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference standings. Necedah took game 1 with a big 3rd inning where they took advantage of Royall miscues to score 4 runs and hang on for a 5-2 victory. Hannah Hunkins went 2×3 for the Cardinals who got a strong pitching performance by Addisyn Schumer who picked up the victory inside the circle. Bria Gruen had a double and triple in the loss for the Panthers. Royall earned the split by taking game two by a final of 2-1. Kenday Olson had the game winning RBI in the top of the 5th and final inning scoring Piper Purcell. Olson also had a strong defensive game for the Panthers. Ashleigh Klipstein picked up the win in the circle in game 2 for Royall. Royall sits at 6-2 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 7-9 overall. Necedah is now 4-3 in the conference and 4-6 overall.