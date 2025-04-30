Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/29
Softball
Necedah 5 Royall 2
Royall 2 Necedah 1
Hillsboro 26 Weston 1 (Liz Cairns 4×6 Double, Triple, Homerun, single shy of cycle)
Tomah 14 La Crosse Logan 1
New Lisbon 14 Wonewoc-Center 7
Cashton 8 Brookwood 2
G-E-T 8 Bangor 4
Wisconsin Dells 26 Mauston 0
Madison Edgewood 6 Reedsburg 2
Adams-Friendship 10 Nekoosa 0
Baseball
Wautoma 1 Mauston 0 (Tyler Link LP 6IP 3H 1R 1ER 0BB 3K)
Royall 14 Necedah 4
Royall 19 Necedah 0
Sauk Prairie 2 Reedsburg 1
Westfield 12 Adams-Friendship 5
Cashton 4 Brookwood 0
Girls Soccer
Mauston 3 Adams-Friendship 3
Tomah 1 La Crosse Logan 0
Madison Edgewood 4 Reedsburg 0
