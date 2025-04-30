 

Softball

Necedah 5 Royall 2

Royall 2 Necedah 1

Hillsboro 26 Weston 1 (Liz Cairns 4×6 Double, Triple, Homerun, single shy of cycle)

Tomah 14 La Crosse Logan 1

New Lisbon 14 Wonewoc-Center 7

Cashton 8 Brookwood 2

G-E-T 8 Bangor 4

Wisconsin Dells 26 Mauston 0

Madison Edgewood 6 Reedsburg 2

Adams-Friendship 10 Nekoosa 0

 

Baseball

Wautoma 1 Mauston 0 (Tyler Link LP 6IP 3H 1R 1ER 0BB 3K)

Royall 14 Necedah 4

Royall 19 Necedah 0

Sauk Prairie 2 Reedsburg 1

Westfield 12 Adams-Friendship 5

Cashton 4 Brookwood 0

Girls Soccer

Mauston 3 Adams-Friendship 3

Tomah 1 La Crosse Logan 0

Madison Edgewood 4 Reedsburg 0