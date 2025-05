It is with great pride that we welcome Matt Bourgeois into the new role as Patrol Captain of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department. Your promotion is a testament to your dedication, leadership, and commitment to public service.

With 11 years of service to our department – and four years of honorable service in the United States Marine Corps – you bring a wealth of experience, discipline, and integrity that commands respect and sets a strong example for our Deputies. Your academic background with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from UW-Milwaukee further demonstrates your commitment to excellence and professional development.

We are confident that your leadership will strengthen our team, reinforce our values, and guide us through all the challenges and responsibilities we face each day. Your insight and experience will be invaluable to our community.