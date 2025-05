Annabelle R. Erickson, age 94, of Necedah, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at Cottage Care Circle in Mauston.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Maria Rosa Mystica Catholic Church-Eastern Rite-W4929 23rd Street East, Necedah, WI. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church, with a rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements.