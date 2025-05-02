The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed Thursday night at the Hoffman Invitational held in Black River Falls. The weather wasn’t perfect, but we were able to get the meet in and have some outstanding performances. Out of the 11 teams competing the girls team finished 8th and the boys team took home the meet title finishing in first.

Athletes finishing in the top three and earning medals were:

Aidan Brown with a first-place finish in the 3200-meter run and a second-place finish in the 1600 meter run

Jamesen Pfaff with a first place finish in long jump

The 4 x 100-meter relay team of Jameson Pfaff, Brandon Voss, Jude Keltner, and Austin Berndsen with a first-place finish

Austin Berndsen with a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash and a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash

Colby Pfaff with a second-place finish in high jump

Brandon Voss with second place finish in the 200-meter dash



The 4 x 200-meter relay team of Josh Homan, Jude Keltner, Jamesen Pfaff, and Jameson Barker with a second place finish

Dawson Stickney with a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash

Jameson Barker with a third-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles

The 4 x 400-meter relay team of Josh Homan, Colby Pfaff, Jude Keltner, and Dawson Stickney with a third place finish

and Austin Berndsen with a third-place finish in high jump

Next up for the Rockets is the Ginger Morey meet in Riverdale on Saturday.