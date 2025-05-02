Mauston, WI
New Lisbon Boys Win BRF Track & Field Meet
The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed Thursday night at the Hoffman Invitational held in Black River Falls. The weather wasn’t perfect, but we were able to get the meet in and have some outstanding performances. Out of the 11 teams competing the girls team finished 8th and the boys team took home the meet title finishing in first.
Athletes finishing in the top three and earning medals were:
Aidan Brown with a first-place finish in the 3200-meter run and a second-place finish in the 1600 meter run
Jamesen Pfaff with a first place finish in long jump
The 4 x 100-meter relay team of Jameson Pfaff, Brandon Voss, Jude Keltner, and Austin Berndsen with a first-place finish
Austin Berndsen with a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash and a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash
Colby Pfaff with a second-place finish in high jump
Brandon Voss with second place finish in the 200-meter dash
The 4 x 200-meter relay team of Josh Homan, Jude Keltner, Jamesen Pfaff, and Jameson Barker with a second place finish
Dawson Stickney with a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash
Jameson Barker with a third-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles
The 4 x 400-meter relay team of Josh Homan, Colby Pfaff, Jude Keltner, and Dawson Stickney with a third place finish
and Austin Berndsen with a third-place finish in high jump
Next up for the Rockets is the Ginger Morey meet in Riverdale on Saturday.
