Deanna Rae Bell, age 78, of Kendall, Wisconsin, passed away on April 15, 2025.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, 11:00 AM at Evangelical Free Church, 104 E. Hall Street, Kendall. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. The Smith-Nelson/Sonnenburg Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.