Emplify by Gundersen Hillsboro Hospital, in collaboration with Vernon County Health Department, is excited to announce a Disaster Kit Build Event on May 14 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Hillsboro Firemen’s Memorial Park. Participants will be able to build their own disaster preparedness kit thanks to supplies donated by local business, non-profits and county departments. The event aims to provide kits to the first 100 households.

Kits will include a weather radio, first aid kit, flashlights and batteries, lockboxes and pill containers, and much more. Plus, people can sign up for a free smoke alarm with free installation!

Participants can arrive anytime between 4 PM and 7 PM to go through the line and build their kits. This initiative aims to equip families with the necessary tools to respond effectively in the event of an disaster. Jovita’s Kitchen will also be on site for people to purchase dinner.

Being prepared for a disaster is essential and recent studies of Vernon County found that around 52% of residents self-reported that they are not adequately prepared for such things as flood, power outage or natural disasters. Emergencies can happen at any time and having a well-stocked disaster kit can make a significant difference in ensuring the safety and well-being of families.

General Guidelines for Disaster Preparedness: