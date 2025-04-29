The City of Mauston is seeking enthusiastic, community-minded individuals to serve on the Plan Commission and the Greater Mauston Tourism Association (GMTA) Board.

Plan Commission We’re looking for three Mauston residents who are not currently city officials to join this important advisory body. Help guide land use decisions, development planning, and community growth.

GMTA Board (Board on Tourism) Join a team that promotes Mauston as a destination! We’re seeking members who:

-Represent the hotel/motel, restaurant, or tourism industry

-Either own or work for a business located in Mauston

-Do not need to live in the city

Whether you’re a resident, a business owner, or someone who works in town, your perspective matters. Help us build a better Mauston for today and tomorrow.