The City of Mauston is seeking enthusiastic, community-minded individuals to serve on the Plan Commission and the Greater Mauston Tourism Association (GMTA) Board.
? Plan Commission
We’re looking for three Mauston residents who are not currently city officials to join this important advisory body. Help guide land use decisions, development planning, and community growth.
? GMTA Board (Board on Tourism)
Join a team that promotes Mauston as a destination! We’re seeking members who:
-Represent the hotel/motel, restaurant, or tourism industry
-Either own or work for a business located in Mauston
-Do not need to live in the city
Whether you’re a resident, a business owner, or someone who works in town, your perspective matters. Help us build a better Mauston for today and tomorrow.
For more information contact Mayor Darryl Teske, mayor@mauston.com.