The City of Tomah has appointed the President of Town and Country Engineering to serve as Interim Director of Public Works and Utilities beginning 2 May 2025. Town and Country Engineering is a firm that has been contracted by the City to serve as the City’s official engineer, a requirement by Wisconsin State law governing municipal government. They have served as the City Engineer since 1985 and are familiar with current and future projects in the city. This appointment ensures continuity of government as Director Kirk Arity retires from a career of public service during which he dutifully served the City of Tomah for the past 11 years. The Director of Public Works and Utilities serves as a statutory officer of a city and is required by Wisconsin State Statute 62.09. The City of Tomah’s City Council voted earlier in April during special session to hire a professional recruiter to conduct a nationwide search for the open position.