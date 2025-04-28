Robert Richard Heitman, age 91, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Adams VFW Hall in Adams, Wisconsin. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 3rd, at the VFW Hall in Adams, Wisconsin. Rev. Phillip Waldschmidt will officiate.

Robert was born on April 23, 1933, in Adams County, Wisconsin, to Martin Henry and Elsie Louise (Cook) Heitman. Raised on the family farm, he graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1950. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955.

On June 12, 1953, Robert married Lorna Kurth, and together they raised five children. He later married Doris Novak on March 26, 1999, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Robert had a long and fulfilling career as a heavy equipment operator and was a dedicated 60-year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #139. In 1978, he took over the family farm, where he continued farming for many years.

A man of many interests, Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycling, logging, and cutting pulp. He was passionate about tracking weather patterns and maintained a weather diary for 70 years. Robert curated an extensive collection of IH Farmall Tractors with his sons. He was an active member of several organizations, including the Old Tractor Club, Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club of Baraboo, Snider-Richardson American Legion Post #273, and the International Harvester Collectors Club Chapter #4.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lorna (1988); his second wife, Doris; his daughter, Teresa Heitman; sisters, Lois (Harold) Hintz and Carol (Howard) Edwards; daughter-in-law, Diane Heitman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Belva (Morgan) Kurth; in-laws: Darrell (Jeanette) Kurth and Ken Byers; and daughter-in-law, Diane Heitman.

He is survived by his children: Richard Heitman, Karen (Ron Jordi) Heitman, Debra (Steve) Freeman, and Mike (Cheri) Heitman; his brother, Jim (Carolyn) Heitman; sister, Dorothy (Harold) Ashworth; grandchildren, Christopher (Amy) Heitman and Logan (Mikayla) Heitman; great-grandchildren, Lyra and Declan; sisters-in-law, Lana Byers, Elenore (Jack) Riddle, and Nancy Edwards; and his dear partner and friend, Georgia Peterson. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Mile Bluff Medical Center, as well as caregivers Lynn and Hailey. A special thank-you goes to Cheri and Mikayla for their unwavering support and care.

Arrangements are being handled by Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Online condolences and additional information are available at www.roseberrys.com.