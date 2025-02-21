The Royall Panthers Boys basketball team clinched no worse than a share of the Scenic Bluffs Conference championship by hammering Bangor 76-34 Thursday night. Landon Lipke had a big offensive night scoring 23 points, Carter Uppena scored 13, while Braxton Board added 8points off the bench for the top ranked Panthers. Royall improves to 22-0 and 13-0 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Royall can win the conference outright with a win over Hillsboro on Monday. Bangor drops to 9-4 in the conference and 9-13 overall.