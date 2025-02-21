MAGGIE SENZIG AND BRIDGET TOTZKE EARN WISCONSIN 4-H KEY AWARD
Bridget Totzke of Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club and Maggie Senzig of Blackhawk 4-H Club have
been selected as the Juneau County, Wisconsin 4-H Key Award winners for this past year. The
Key Award was presented by Kelly Green, Juneau County Farm Bureau, at the Juneau County 4-
H Recognition Program held on January 25, 2025 at the Elroy Theater.
The prestigious Key Award, one of the highest recognition a 4-H member can receive, honors a
select group of 4-H participants annually. The youth receiving this award are ones who have
demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership
skills, and actively participated in their club and community.
According to April Martell, Juneau County Positive Youth Development Educator with UW-
Madison Division of Extension, this year’s winners exemplify the goals and values of the
Wisconsin 4-H Program.
“Maggie Senzig and Bridget Totzke have been life members in Juneau County 4-H. They
have participated at every level possible including leadership positions plus local and
state competitions, all while serving as mentors and role models for our younger 4-H
members. Their commitment to living out the 4-H motto (To Make the Best Better) is
seen in everything they do. The life skills they take with them from their time in 4-H will
no doubt shape their future.”
Key Award recipients are high school students with at least three years of experience in 4-H and
one year as a youth leader. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Rural Mutual Insurance Company
sponsor the Wisconsin 4-H Key Award program. They have sponsored these awards for over 30
years, helping 4-H to honor some of Wisconsin’s finest youth
