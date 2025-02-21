The public is invited to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston on Wednesday, February 26, at 2:00 p.m. for an engaging presentation on the rich history of Mile Bluff Medical Center, presented by Natty Kranz and Jill Finley.

This is a wonderful opportunity to explore the fascinating journey and key milestones that have shaped Mile Bluff throughout the years.

The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today!

Ask about a facility tour; apartments are now available.