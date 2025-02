They Royall Wrestling Team fell to Mineral Point 72-10 in a Sectional Semi-final team wrestling matchup on Tuesday Samson Degner and TurnerCalhoun had to lone wins for the Panthers.

Local Scenic Bluffs Sectional wrestling qualifiers from Saturday

106 – Dalton Lein of New Lisbon

113- Brennen Rick of Royall

132 – Caston Gosda of Brookwood

138 – Drew Powell of Brookwood

150 – Garrett Dragan of Royall & Kai Pyykkonen of Brookwood

157 – Turner Calhoun of Royall

165 – Jackson Bender of Royall (Regional Champion)

175 – Emerson Murray of Royall

190 – Sampson Degner of Royall

215 Trenton Frye of Royall and Ryan McCoic of Hillsboro