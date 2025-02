Mauston will be represented in this summer’s Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All Star-Game by Hayden Gyllin. Gyllin will be joined on the team by rival running back Sam Ersland from Wisconsin Dells. They will be on the Norther Small All-Star team and be coached by Tomah native and retiring Stratford coach Jason Tubbs. The opposing coach will be former Royall coach and current West Salem head coach Ryan Olson.