Two teams from Mauston High School are set to participate alongside 28 other teams of elementary, middle and high school students from across Wisconsin and northern Illinois as part of the 2025 Wisconsin KidWind Challenge in Madison.

Each of the 28 teams have either designed a small-scale wind turbine or a solar device, both of which will be tested for energy output at the KidWind Challenge and presented to a panel of expert judges at the Discovery Building on UW–Madison’s campus. Competing teams will also participate in instant engineering challenges testing teamwork and hands-on thinking during the March 1 event.

Teams performing in the Wisconsin challenge may have a chance to compete in the 2025 World KidWind Challenge held in Minneapolis this May. KidWind Challenge participants will discover the promise of sustainable technology; design, build and test a functional creative wind turbine or solar device; and compete with their peers in a supportive, energetic environment. These young sustainability engineers will also have opportunities to interact with college students and renewable energy professionals.

When: Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Discovery Building at UW–Madison, 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, WI 53726

Competing Schools:

Birchwood STEAM and Career Academy, Birchwood WI (2 teams)

St. Thomas the Apostle School, Crystal Lake IL (2 teams)

Darlington Community Schools, Darlington WI (4 teams)

Madinah Academy of Madison, Madison WI (3 teams)

Mauston High School, Mauston WI (2 teams)

Pope Farm Elementary, Middleton WI (1 team)

Onalaska Kid Wind Club, Onalaska WI (1 team)

Homestead Academy – Homeschool, Pine River WI (1 team)

Sugar Maple Nature School, Saukville WI (5 teams)

St. Matthew Lutheran School, Stoddard WI (1 team)

Mormon Coulee 4-H Club, Stoddard WI (1 team)

Primary Contact:

Allison Bender, WEI outreach and events coordinator and Wisconsin KidWind coordinator, agbender@wisc.edu , 608-890-0946