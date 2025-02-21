The Mauston Lady Golden Eagles played the last regular season and final conference game of the year Thursday night at home and finished strong with a 63-27 win over the visiting Hornets from Wautoma.

Bre Heller led all scorers with 26 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks

Catie Lavold added 13 points, 6 assists and 6 steals and Kylie Heller put in 11 points had 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocks

As the regular season is concluded and tournament action begins, they now wait to see if they will play #11 seed Gale-Ettrick-Trempaleau or #6 seed Altoona. The winner of that game will travel to Mauston on Friday February 28th for the game against your #3 seed Lady Eagles.