Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/20
Boys Basketball
Royall 76 Bangor 34
New Lisbon 48 Necedah 39 (Austin Berndsen 13points for New Lisbon)
Hillsboro 72 Brookwood 36 (Miles Ravenscroft career high 37points)
Wonewoc-Center 47 Cashton 46
Girls Basketball
Mauston 63 Wautoma 27
New Lisbon 48 North Crawford 34
Necedah 49 Wonewoc-Center 32 (Hannah Hunkins 17points)
Holmen 74 Tomah 36
Westfield wins via Adams-Friendship forfeit
Wisconsin Dells 68 Nekoosa 22
Sauk Prairie 58 Reedsburg 46
WIAA Regional Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 3 Stoughton Icebergs 2
Black River Falls/Tomah 5 Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2
