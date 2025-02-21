Boys Basketball

Royall 76 Bangor 34

New Lisbon 48 Necedah 39 (Austin Berndsen 13points for New Lisbon)

Hillsboro 72 Brookwood 36 (Miles Ravenscroft career high 37points)

Wonewoc-Center 47 Cashton 46

Girls Basketball

Mauston 63 Wautoma 27

New Lisbon 48 North Crawford 34

Necedah 49 Wonewoc-Center 32 (Hannah Hunkins 17points)

Holmen 74 Tomah 36

Westfield wins via Adams-Friendship forfeit

Wisconsin Dells 68 Nekoosa 22

Sauk Prairie 58 Reedsburg 46

WIAA Regional Girls Hockey

Badger Lightning 3 Stoughton Icebergs 2

Black River Falls/Tomah 5 Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2