The Royall Panthers girls volleyball team is still alive in the post season after sweeping Ithaca 3-0 Thursday night. Royall got off to a fast start taking set one 25-21, Royall jumped out to an 11-2 lead before hanging on for the victory. Set 2 was much tougher Ithaca had set point leading 24-20 only to see Royall rally to tie it and take the set 28-26, Royall kept that momentum going taking set three 25-15 to win the match. Royall got big games from juniors Bria Gruen, Laya Wainwright and Liza Krueger. Royall improves to 17-16 on its season and will head to Almond-Bancroft Saturday night to battle Marshfield Columbus Catholic with a trip to state on the line. NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com will have all the action from the game with coverage beginning at 6:40pm Saturday evening.