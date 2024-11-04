On November 1, 2024 at approximately 9:31 PM, the Monroe County Communications Center was informed of a crash on Interstate 90 east near the 46 mile marker, west of the Village of Oakdale. The crash involved a construction worker and a pickup truck. As a result of the crash, a construction worker died and both the driver and passenger of the pickup truck sustained injuries.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that a 2002 Dodge Ram, driven by 25 year-old Isaac Morales Jr, was traveling east in a construction zone on Interstate 90. The pickup truck struck the rear of a semi, lost control and collided with road surface machine driven by a construction worker. The construction worker, 35 year-old Andrew Skupniewitz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Interstate 90 eastbound near the 46 mile marker was closed for approximately 6 hours to allow for investigation of the scene, removal of the vehicles involved, and cleanup of the scene. Alcohol and speed is suspected to be contributing factors in the crash.

Morales was arrested by Tomah Police Department and booked into the Monroe County Jail on November 2nd. He is facing a number of charges, including Homicide by Intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, Operating while revoked (causing death), Operating while intoxicated (2nd), and Possession of THC.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. No further information will be released at this time.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Tomah Police Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Ambulance, Tomah Area Medical Responders, Wisconsin State Patrol, Larkins Towing, and the Monroe County Highway Department.