Marion E. Demaske, age 94 years, of rural Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2024 at her home.

She was born on February 15, 1930 in North Freedom, the daughter of William and Helena (Kumke) Dunse. She attended school in Wonewoc.

Marion was united in marriage to Kenneth Demaske on November 29, 1947 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc.

Together they farmed in the Town of Summit for many years. She was also very active making rag rugs, baking wedding and birthday cakes and decorating them, raising flowers in her gardens and enjoyed the many birds at their home. Kenneth preceded her in death on May 20, 2008.

Survivors include her children, Donna Fiscus (Thom Kent) of La Crosse and Gordon (Esther) Demaske of Wonewoc; son-in-law, Bill McDermott of Wonewoc; grandchildren, Jo (Tony) Johnson, Jeremy Demaske (Dona), Jeff (Bobbi) Demaske, Melissa Demaske, Shane (Brooke) Jefferies, Travis Jefferies (Angie), LeaAnn Raupp (Rich), Brent Demaske, Olivia Demaske (Dillon), Josh Hubele (Kimmy), Jerita Hubele (Travis) and Kyle Hubele; many Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Kenneth; she was preceded in death by her Parents; an infant daughter, Linda Kay; son, Eugene (Roxann) Demaske; daughter, Eileen McDermott and siblings, Viola, Florene, Gilbert, Melvin, Lila, Lyle, Lloyd, William and Lester.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, with Rev. Jacob Limpert officiating. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc. A time of visitation will be at the Church on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting with arrangements.