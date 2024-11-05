Marvin G. Ingersoll, 89, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at The Waterford at Colby in Colby, Wisconsin.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin, with Rev. John K. Stake officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue until the service. Military honors will be rendered by the Adams County Honor Guard.



Marvin was born on April 19, 1935, in Marathon County, Wisconsin, to Kenneth and Edith (Dombrowe) Ingersoll. He was raised in Abbotsford, Wisconsin, and served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. On July 26, 1958, he married Betty Damm in Stetsonville, Wisconsin. The couple welcomed their daughter, Deanna, in Abbotsford before relocating to Adams in 1959. Marvin enjoyed a career spanning over 30 years as a truck driver with Castle Rock Container, retiring in the mid-1980s.



Marvin was known for his love of horseback riding, deer hunting, and keeping a meticulous yard. He was a member of the Lutheran Church and the Adams VFW Post #6279.



Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Edith; his wife, Betty; his daughter, Deanna; and eight siblings. He is survived by nieces, nephews, extended family, and cherished friends, including Terrance Wagner and Cindy Kitchen.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences and further information, please visit www.roseberrys.com