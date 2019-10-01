Claudette LaRaine Sawyer, age 86, of Friendship, Wisconsin, died Monday, October 28, 2024, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams, Wisconsin. Rev. John Krebs will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Claudette was born on October 5, 1938, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Harold (Happy) Strand and Mildred Strand (née Meiller). The family moved to the Adams-Friendship area in 1948. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1956. She enjoyed high school and was a cheerleader and baton twirler. Her sons believed she was the most beautiful woman in the world. Winning the Adams County Fairest of Them All in 1956 and her occasional striking resemblance to Jackie Kennedy Onassis only reinforced their heartfelt admiration.

Claudette’s greatest love, Tom Sawyer, first noticed her cheerleading at a high school basketball game and felt compelled to pursue her. After a year of dating and several proposals later, they embarked on a beautiful love story that lives on through their “4 Lads,” grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Claudette and Tom spent their early years in Germany while Tom was stationed in the U.S. Army. Upon returning, Claudette embraced her greatest role as a mother; raising her four boys while also working in various positions, including Adams City Treasurer, school cook, waitress, and bookkeeper at Roberts Motors.

In addition to motherhood, Claudette was active in her community, serving on the Adams-Friendship School Board in the late 1970s, as a Cub Scout Den Mother, Sunday School teacher, and PTA member. She loved playing softball and teaching her boys baseball, rarely missing their games, and continued to attend her grandchildren’s sports activities until she could no longer travel.

As her health declined and after losing Tom, Claudette found joy in family visits and cherished photos of her grandchildren. Known for her sense of humor and quick wit, her mind remained sharp until her final days.

While she could no longer attend church over the last several years, she became a prayer warrior for her family. Her love for the Lord Jesus was real, quiet, and firm. She is now enjoying worshiping Him face-to-face alongside her lifelong love, Tom. They are both more alive than ever, and her boys look forward to that soon-coming day when Jesus will gather us all to Himself for the best church service ever.

Claudette is survived by her sons, Alan (Chris) Sawyer, Coy (Mary) Sawyer, Lance (Amy) Sawyer, and Jay (Misty) Sawyer; 17 grandchildren: Scott Sawyer, Brett (Becky) Sawyer, Jacob Sawyer, Talitha (Nate) Groshek, Josiah (Rebekah) Sawyer, Moriah (Ethan) Keller, Sara (Zane) Skiff, Chad Sawyer, Ashlee Sawyer, Chantz Sawyer, Olivia (Kolt) Rogers, Haley (Spencer) Kuehl, Matthew Sawyer, Courtney Sawyer, Jerrica Pierce, Jaina Pierce, and Jaryn Sawyer; 19 great-grandchildren: Millie Sawyer, Peyton, Landon, Piper, and Lukas Groshek; Elsie and Laura Sawyer; Thomas, Carolyn, and Abigail Keller; Brielle, Tenley, and Paisley Cammack; Declan Kolstad; Ryla Kuehl; Goku Sawyer; Aidyn and Alaina Schneider, and Lilith McCartney ; along with her sister Sharon Boersma, brother-in-law Raymond (Rose) Sawyer, and sister-in-law Dorothy Sawyer.

She was preceded in death by her beloved Tom; her parents, Harold and Mildred Strand; sister Wanda Strand; brother-in-law Ronald Boersma; and brother-in-law Robert Sawyer.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.