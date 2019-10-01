Roger E. Thul passed away early in the morning on Friday October 25, 2024 with family and his partner, Betty Lackas, at his bedside.

Roger was a wonderful man and well-liked by all that new him. He was born on December 13, 1936 in Dubuque, IA and moved with his family to Elroy, WI when he was 12. In the spring of 1950, Roger’s parents purchased the Gambles Hardware store in Elroy.

Over the years in Elroy growing up, he enjoyed coon hunting and fishing with his father in addition to the typical mischief boys can get into. As Roger got older, he helped his father and mother at the Gambles Store. It was a frequently visited business by all in Elroy.

When Roger’s father passed, he and his mother ran the store. Roger eventually took over the responsibility of the store for many years. He went out of his way to support his customers by providing exceptional service and advice. It was commonly said that Roger Thul had it all, regarding the store. He truly did, but Roger was the only person able to find it. A highlight for his nephews, John & Scott Carpenter was to visit the store and see all that was happening. Roger shared many good stories with his nephews during their visits.

Roger was very devoted to his mother, Eleanor Thul. He took very good care of her from the time of his father’s passing until she passed on. They lived in the family home together for many years.

Roger was always ready to spend time with his nephews, John & Scott. Many adventures around Elroy including the Elroy Sparta bike trail. He was an exceptional uncle and a fine example of what being a man truly meant.

When Roger decided to retire and sell the store, he embarked on a new life. In 2001, Roger’s best friend mentioned there was a great person he should meet, Betty Lackas. She was the very best thing to ever happen to Roger. In 2002, Roger moved from Elroy to Mauston, to be with Betty.

Together, Roger and Betty traveled, creating wonderful gardens at their home, and truly lived their best lives together. Roger also enjoyed fishing whenever possible. He volunteered many hours supporting the Elroy Meals Senior Meal Site and delivering meals in the Lyndon Station area for the Lyndon Station Senior Meal Site.

Roger also volunteered at the American Legion Bingo night as part of the Elroy Area Advancement Corporation. When the new Main Street in Elroy was opened, Roger joined Governor Tommy Thompson for the ribbon cutting. Roger gave back to the Elroy community at every opportunity.

Betty’s family, April and Phil Martell treated Roger as their own. He was delighted in watching and guiding, (sometimes involving mischief), Betty’s grandchildren, Kierstin and Chandler Schmid as they grew into adulthood. The very best years of Roger’s life were with Betty and her family. At this point in his life, Roger Thul truly had it all.

Roger was preceded in passing by his father, Edmund Thul and his mother Eleanor Thul. Survivors to Roger include Mary Ellen (Tom) Liska, his favorite sister, Nephews John Carpenter (Angela) and Scott (Lynn) Carpenter. His life partner, Betty Lackas and her family: April (Phil) Martell, and grandchildren Kierstin and Chandler Schmid.

A Service and luncheon with be at the American Legion Hall in Elroy, WI on November 9,2024. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. until the start of the service at 11:30 a.m. A great luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Elroy Area Chamber.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com