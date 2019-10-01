If you are looking for answers and tips on how to live your life to the fullest while managing diabetes, plan to attend this month’s Diabetes Connect. At this informative and engaging discussion, Mile Bluff’s team of experts will be available to cover a variety of key topics, while you’ll also have the opportunity to connect with others and get tips from those on a similar health journey.

This event is free and open to everyone, including individuals with pre-diabetes and diabetes, as well as their loved ones and caregivers. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insight toward living your best, and healthiest, life.

Diabetes Connect will be held on Thursday, November 7 at 1pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.

Registration is not required to attend. A virtual option is also available. Call 1 week in advance for details.

For more information, call 608-847-1848 or visit the upcoming events page at milebluff.com.