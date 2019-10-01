MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), today announced an over $1 . 5 million DeForest . The grant will help the village complete the road construction needed to serve the new Kwik Trip Inc. (KTI) distribution center and assist in support ing 3 98 jobs in South Central Wisconsin.



“This investment will not only benefit Dane County and the surrounding communities, but it will help generate jobs, bring in revenue that will bolster our statewide economy, and benefit communities all across the state,” said Gov. Evers. “I look forward to seeing the results of this project as we continue our work improving and building the 21st-century infrastructure Wisconsin needs to support a 21st-century economy and improve the quality of life for folks across our state.”



The DeForest KTI distribution center is only the second of its kind in the state, with the first located in La Crosse. The project will expand Metro Drive, North Towne Road, and Pepsi Way on the village’s west side. The center will help reduce distribution costs, lower prices for consumers, assist the La Crosse center with growing production and delivery operations, and includes a truck maintenance facility.



“This project is another example of how TEA grants have helped economic expansions all across the state,” said WisDOT Secretary Kristina Boardman. “We are excited to see the village of DeForest succeed with this project and want to thank all local partners involved for their hard work to make this project a reality.”



The TEA program provides financial assistance to communities to support transportation infrastructure improvements that will help attract new employers or encourage existing employers to expand. Since 2019, the Evers Administration has awarded more than $11.9 million in TEA grants, contributing to an estimated more than 2,294 new jobs. The TEA grant program has also helped retain 5,608 jobs across the state.



“The village of DeForest is grateful for our partnership with WisDOT in providing essential support for one of Wisconsin’s most beloved companies — Kwik Trip,” said DeForest Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgra m . “Kwik Trip’s new distribution facility and employment campus will bring valuable jobs to the region and spur further economic development , some of the key goals of the TEA grant program.”



“The TEA grant program is a crucial financial investment tool for the village of DeForest to attract great businesses like Kwik Trip,” sa id DeForest Village Administrator Bill Chang . “The grant award will facilitate the construction of critical roadway infrastructure, ensuring that increased truck traffic is safely accommodated.”



A municipal or county unit of government must sponsor a TEA application . The project must have the local government’s endorsement, and it must benefi t the public. More information about the program, including instructions to apply for a grant, can be found here . “This investment will not only benefit Dane County and the surrounding communities, but it will help generate jobs, bring in revenue that will bolster our statewide economy, and benefit communities all across the state,” said Gov. Evers. “I look forward to seeing the results of this project as we continue our work improving and building the 21st-century infrastructure Wisconsin needs to support a 21st-century economy and improve the quality of life for folks across our state.”The DeForest KTI distribution center is only the second of its kind in the state, with the first located in La Crosse. The project will expand Metro Drive, North Towne Road, and Pepsi Way on the village’s west side. The center will help reduce distribution costs, lower prices for consumers, assist the La Crosse center with growing production and delivery operations, and includes a truck maintenance facility.“This project is another example of how TEA grants have helped economic expansions all across the state,” said WisDOT Secretary Kristina Boardman. “We are excited to see the village of DeForest succeed with this project and want to thank all local partners involved for their hard work to make this project a reality.”