The Hillsboro Tigers Girls Volleyball team swept their way to a regional championship taking down Brookwood 3-0 by scores of 27-25, 25-17, and 25-17. It was Hillsboro’s first regional championship since 2019. Michelyn Hansen led the way with 16kills and 13 assists. Maddie Herritz had 17assists in the victory improving Hillsboro to 26-9 on the season. Brookwood finishes 20-11. Hillsboro will travel to Mineral Point on Halloween for a sectional semi-final matchup.