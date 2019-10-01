The Royall Panthers Boys Basketball team opened up their season with a 72-38 thrashing of #8 Ithaca Tuesday night. Royall got a game high 30points from Senior Carter Uppena in the victory. Royall led 38-22 at halftime and was extremely strong defensively in the 2nd half. It took Ithaca 6mintues to score a 2nd half point. Trey Wildes had 15points while Ben Crneckiy added 11points for the Panthers who are currently ranked #2 in D5. Devin Ihm & Sammy Clary each had 13 for the Bulldogs. Royall will travel to Seneca on December 3rd.