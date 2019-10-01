Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/26
Boys Basketball
Royall 72 Ithaca 38
Mauston 69 Westby 58 (Fr. Jace Navis 30points for Mauston)
Wisconsin Dells 84 Portage 62
Weston 64 Wonewoc-Center 39
Kickapoo 80 Cashton 30
Girls Basketball
Mauston 57 G-E-T 9 (Ella Franek 14points for Mauston)
Spencer 51 Nekoosa 31
Wisconsin Dells 50 Lodi 33
Reedsburg 55 Wisconsin Rapids 52
Westfield 51 Waupun 43
Adams-Friendship 61 Marshall 42
Greenwood 41 Necedah 30
Arcadia 43 Tomah 27
Cashton 55 Viroqua 22
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 2 Wisconsin Rapids 1
Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 2 Coulee Region Cyclones 1
