Boys Basketball

Royall 72 Ithaca 38

Mauston 69 Westby 58 (Fr. Jace Navis 30points for Mauston)

Wisconsin Dells 84 Portage 62

Weston 64 Wonewoc-Center 39

Kickapoo 80 Cashton 30

 

Girls Basketball

Mauston 57 G-E-T 9 (Ella Franek 14points for Mauston)

Spencer 51 Nekoosa 31

Wisconsin Dells 50 Lodi 33

Reedsburg 55 Wisconsin Rapids 52

Westfield 51 Waupun 43

Adams-Friendship 61 Marshall 42

Greenwood 41 Necedah 30

Arcadia 43 Tomah 27

Cashton 55 Viroqua 22

 

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 2 Wisconsin Rapids 1

Girls Hockey

Badger Lightning 2 Coulee Region Cyclones 1