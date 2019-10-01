





Vernon County Sheri? Roy Torgerson in partnership with the Wisconsin

Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) today announced

that Brandon Robert Sebranek, age 30, is facing several drug charges afer a search

warrant was executed on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at a residence on Mt. Tabor

Road, in the town of Forest as the result of an ongoing investigation.



During the search, several items were seized. Sebranek appeared in Vernon County

Circuit Court Thursday, November 21 st , and was later released after posting a $2,500.00

cash bond.



On November 25 th , Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer- Fisher filed charges

against Sebranek of Possess Firearm – Convicted of Felony, Bail Jumping – Felony,

Possession of Methamphetamine, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, and two counts of

Possession of Controlled Substance, all as a repeat offender. A charge is merely an

accusation. Sebranek is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.



Sebranek is due back in Vernon County Circuit Court on December 3 rd , at 9:00 AM , for

an Initial Appearance.



Assisting the Sheriff’s Office and DCI were the Vernon County Combined Tactical Unit,

the Wisconsin Joint Tactical Team, Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Area

Ambulance, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and tactical unit, La Crosse County Sheriff’s and

tactical unit, and the Vernon County Department of Human Services .