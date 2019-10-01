Kendall Man Arrested on Drug Charges
Vernon County Sheri? Roy Torgerson in partnership with the Wisconsin
Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) today announced
that Brandon Robert Sebranek, age 30, is facing several drug charges afer a search
warrant was executed on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at a residence on Mt. Tabor
Road, in the town of Forest as the result of an ongoing investigation.
During the search, several items were seized. Sebranek appeared in Vernon County
Circuit Court Thursday, November 21st, and was later released after posting a $2,500.00
cash bond.
On November 25 th, Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher filed charges
against Sebranek of Possess Firearm–Convicted of Felony, Bail Jumping–Felony,
Possession of Methamphetamine, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, and two counts of
Possession of Controlled Substance, all as a repeat offender. A charge is merely an
accusation. Sebranek is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Sebranek is due back in Vernon County Circuit Court on December 3 rd, at 9:00 AM, for
an Initial Appearance.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office and DCI were the Vernon County Combined Tactical Unit,
the Wisconsin Joint Tactical Team, Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Area
Ambulance, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and tactical unit, La Crosse County Sheriff’s and
tactical unit, and the Vernon County Department of Human Services.
The incident remains under investigation.
