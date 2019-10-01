The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss pavement improvements on WIS 80 from WIS 33 in Union Center to the Baraboo River Bridge in Elroy, Juneau County. Construction is scheduled for 2031.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Union Center Town Hall, 339 High Street, Union Center. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

This project will consist of a mill and relay of the existing pavement followed by an asphalt overlay. Replacement of guardrail, curb ramps and the crossing at Perry Street in Union Center. During construction WIS 80 will be closed to through traffic and detoured for one stage of the project, remaining construction will take place under flagging operations. Access to local properties and businesses will be maintained.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager Jered Lex at (608) 785-9956, jered.lex@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Jered Lex at 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse WI 54601.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Jered Lex at least three working days prior to the meeting.