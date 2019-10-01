SAFE in Juneau County will be hosting a FREE community Narcan training at the Hatch Public Library in

Mauston on Tuesday, December 3rd from 5:30-6:30pm. This training will teach participants how to take

life-saving steps in the event of an opioid overdose. Participants will learn how to recognize the signs of

an opioid overdose and administer the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone (brand name Narcan).

The free training is open to all community members, and participants will leave the training with free

resources, including two doses of Narcan. If you are unable to attend the training, stop by the Juneau

County Health Department during normal business hours to access these harm reduction materials.

Registration is required to reserve your spot and guarantee free resources. Register at this link:

https://forms.gle/vAqSz86XCWp84y1P8. Please call 608-847-9373 with any questions.