

Baldwin-backed funding will replace century-old building, enhance safety and efficiency

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) announced $400,000 to construct a new facility for the city of New Lisbon’s law enforcement department. The new facility will reduce safety risks posed by the current century-old building, upgrade infrastructure, and improve efficiency.

“Our local law enforcement officers work tirelessly to keep our families, friends, and neighbors safe, and I’m fighting to make sure they have what they need to do their jobs,” said Senator Baldwin. “This investment will help the City of New Lisbon build a new police department – helping officers meet new challenges, keep our communities safe, and attract and retain talent.”

The funding comes through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities grant program, funded by the Baldwin-backed annual government funding bill. The new facility will feature designated areas for offices of the police chief, administrative assistant, and officers to ensure the safety of both law enforcement officials and civilians entering and exiting the building. It will also include a waiting room, break room, interrogation room, evidence and evidence storage rooms, armory, storage spaces, training area, bathroom areas, and a drive-through squad bay.