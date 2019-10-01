A memorial funeral service for Dennis Stark, age 79 of Mauston, Wisconsin will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at Bethany Lutheran Church in New Lisbon, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila; step-children, Christine (Larry) Arens and Mark (Janet Gibbens), brother Dwight (Reen) Stark, brother-in-law Bick Brockman, grandson Jacob (Jade Mardjetko) Arens; granddaughters, Miranda Stark and Allyson (Christopher) Wilkinson and great-grandson Jayce Wilkinson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com