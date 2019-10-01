Today we celebrate the life of a remarkable soul, Linda Ann (Raese) Van Pool, who walked among us with grace and has now been called home to glory. Linda passed into the heavenly realm on Friday, November 15, 2024, on a beautiful sunny afternoon. Born on the 6th of December 1957, in the town of Tomah, Wisconsin, Linda was a beacon of love and warmth, a daughter to Wayne and Joan Raese, and a sister to James, Dan, and Larry Raese, each accompanied by their loving spouses Sally, Julie, and Maryanne respectively. Linda was blessed with one son Kristopher, as well as a loving relationship and marriage to Harold Van Pool.

Linda’s journey on this earth was marked by her unwavering courage, her loving heart, and her thoughtful nature. After attending Edgerton Senior High School, Linda embraced various roles in her life, from factory work to the noble calling of homemaking, to serving others with a smile as a waitress at Denny’s restaurant where her warm smile and caring nature made her a favorite among patrons. Linda’s colleagues and customers alike will remember her as someone who always went the extra mile to make others feel welcome and cared for. She had a natural ability to connect with people, a quality that endeared her to many.

Linda found joy in the art of cooking and baking, often sharing her delicious creations with friends and family. Her passion extended beyond the confines of her kitchen to the outdoors, where her flower and vegetable gardens stood as a testament to her connection with God’s creation, each bloom and harvest a reflection of her tender care and patience. Linda found joy in the simple pleasures of tending to her plants and sharing their beauty with friends and neighbors.

As we stand together today, let us remember Linda not with the sorrow that death often brings but with the joy of having known such a courageous, loving, and thoughtful soul. She faced the trials of cancer with the same strength and dignity that characterized her life, a testament to her unwavering faith.

We take solace knowing that she rests in the Lord’s embrace, free from pain and suffering. Her absence will be deeply felt, but her spirit will continue to live on through the lives of her family and the countless individuals she touched.

As we bid farewell to Linda, we do so with a sense of profound gratitude for the time we were privileged to share with her. Her journey on this earth may have come to an end, but the memories she created, the love she gave, and the lives she enriched will endure forever. Linda’s story is not one of sorrow, but a celebration of a life well-lived, filled with moments of joy, kindness, and the unwavering courage that defined her.

Linda was preceded in death by her grandparents and husband Harold Van Pool. She is survived by her parents, siblings and son Kristopher as well many loving nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to Agrace Hospice Care. With their kindness, skill, and dedication, Linda was able to spend most of her final days in the home she loved. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the family of Linda (Raese) Van Pool.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 29th at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Christian Church in Mauston. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Faith Christian Church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Pastor Ken Kayhart presiding. Burial will take place in the Raese Cemetery in Wonewoc. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.