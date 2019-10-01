The Royall Panthers Boys Basketball team used a strong defensive effort to blow by Cashton 65-15 Tuesday night. The Panthers held Cashton to just two 2nd half points. Carter Uppena and Ben Crneckiy both outscored Cashton themselves. Uppena finished with a game high 23points while Crneckiy added 17points. Landon Lipke added 14points for the Panthers, two of them coming on a right handed slam dunk in transition. The win improves Royall ranked #2 in the latest D5 poll to 3-0 on its season and 1-0 in Scenic Bluffs Conference action. Cashton drops to 0-4 and 0-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Royall will host New Lisbon on Friday a game you can hear on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com