On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, an Adams County Deputy observed Anthony Campbell, age 34 of Friendship, pull into an address located in the 1100 block of CTH C in the Adams County Town of Big Flats. The Deputy knew Campbell had been involved in a domestic abuse incident on November 20, 2024 and had fled. The Deputy was aware of pending Battery-Domestic, Criminal Damage to Property-Domestic, and Disorderly Conduct-Domestic charges stemming from the November 20, 2024 incident. Campbell also had civil process paperwork to be served on him. The Deputy approached Campbell, identified Campbell and a female passenger; Amelia Roe, age 21 of Waupaca. The Deputy served Campbell the civil process paperwork and advised Campbell he was under arrest for the pending criminal charges from the November 20th domestic abuse incident. The Deputy informed Campbell several times that he was under arrest, gave verbal commands and instructions to comply. Campbell failed to comply and resisted efforts to be taken into custody. While the Deputy was attempting to arrest Campbell, Roe began striking the Deputy. The Deputy deployed an electronic control device (TASER) and Campbell fell to the ground. At this point Roe struck the Deputy again and Campbell was able to disengage from the electronic control device, stood up and walked away from the Deputy. Campbell was then decentralized to the ground and continued to resist arrest. Roe again began to hit the Deputy. During this time, Roe grabbed the Deputy’s electronic control device, which he had lost control of during the struggle, and threw it away from the Deputy. Roe again struck the Deputy with her hand and kicked the Deputy. The Deputy was able to secure both subjects in handcuffs. The Deputy sustained abrasions, which caused him to bleed, as well as soft tissue injuries. After Roe was secured in handcuffs, she continued to resist arrest and a City of Adams Police Officer sustained a soft tissue injury from Roe resisting arrest. Campbell and Roe were both medically cleared before being transported to the Adams County Jail. Campbell was in possession of a glass smoking pipe that tested positive for the presence of Methamphetamine.