On December 9th, 2024, at approximately 6:50pm a Tan in color SUV traveling eastbound on I-94

near Tomah, WI crossed the median shoulder striking 2 semis’ traveling westbound. Both of the

semi’s that were struck traveled through the median shoulder and into the eastbound lanes of traffic.

I-94 at mile marker 140 was shut down for several hours in both directions. Two occupants in the

SUV were confirmed deceased on scene. The two semi drivers were transported to a local hospital

with non-life-threatening injuries. Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.