Giving warms the heart, and there’s no greater gift than the lifesaving gift of blood. Precious and perishable, it’s in constant demand in our communities.

Do your part to help save lives by joining the Blood Center of Wisconsin at a two-day blood drive being held on Thursday, December 19 and Friday, December 20 from 9 am to 2 pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for anyone who would like to donate, but walk-ins will be welcomed.

To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff Medical Center in the mobile drives.

For more information or to see more events like this, check out the upcoming events page at milebluff.com.