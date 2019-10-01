Mauston girls Basketball hosted New Lisbon on Tuesday night and left the gym with a 71-37 victory. Bre Heller lead all scorers with 14 points while adding 8 rebonds, 5 assists and 7 steals to the stat sheet.

She was closely backed up by Catie Lavold with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals and Kylie Heller putting up 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assist and 1 steal.

Mauston again had multiple scorers with 11 girls finding the bottom of the net on the evening.

Next up is the first conference game of the year for the Lady Eagles as they travel to Wisconsin Dells on Friday night December 13th for what will certainly be a battle as it always is.