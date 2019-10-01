

At a special meeting on December 4, the School District of Mauston Board of

Education voted to place an operational referendum question on the ballot for Tuesday, February 18,

2025.

The proposed referendum seeks voter approval to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit by $1.75

million annually for the next four years.

Without additional funding, the district projects it will be unable to operate beyond the 2026-27 school

year. More than $1.5 million in cuts have already been implemented for the 2024-25 school year, and

an additional $2.2 million in reductions are planned for 2025-26. If a solution is not found, the district

could be dissolved by the end of the 2026-27 school year, with students redistributed to neighboring

districts.

“While the Board has made significant efforts to reduce costs, the financial challenges we face are

substantial,” said Mike Zilisch, Board Vice President. “This proposed referendum is essential to

maintaining the quality education our students deserve and to preserving the strength of our schools.”

The referendum is necessary due to inadequate state funding for public schools over the past several

years, coupled with an outdated state funding formula. Expenses are also rising due to the increasing

needs of students and the impact of inflation.

The School District of Mauston is not alone in facing these challenges. More than 90% of the school

districts in Wisconsin have asked for voter approval to exceed their revenue limits through an

operational referendum.

This proposed referendum follows two previous attempts in 2024. The April 2 referendum received

38.2% support, and the November 5 referendum received 49.4% but did not pass. Both measures

aimed to provide funding to maintain essential district operations.

If approved, the referendum would allow the district to avoid further cuts to staffing and student

programs. The district would also prioritize preserving small class sizes, a full range of academic

programming, and its experienced staff.

The estimated property tax impact of an approved referendum would be $0.35 per every $1,000 of

assessed property value. The owner of a home assessed at $100,000, for example, would see a

property tax impact of $35 per year.

The district will share more information, including answers to frequently asked questions, leading up to

the February 18 election.