On December 9, 2024, at approximately 9:55 p.m., a driver of a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) struck a WSP cruiser. The trooper was in his cruiser at the time of the crash assisting at an ongoing crash investigation. The crash took place on Interstate 94 near WIS-21.

The CMV driver failed to move over for advanced warning, including cones and flares, for a lane closure.

The trooper remains hospitalized at this time but in stable condition. The CMV driver did not sustain any injuries.

The Monroe County Sheriff Department is investigating the crash.