Wisconsin State Trooper Hit From Behind Near Tomah
On December 9, 2024, at approximately 9:55 p.m., a driver of a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) struck a WSP cruiser. The trooper was in his cruiser at the time of the crash assisting at an ongoing crash investigation. The crash took place on Interstate 94 near WIS-21.
The CMV driver failed to move over for advanced warning, including cones and flares, for a lane closure.
The trooper remains hospitalized at this time but in stable condition. The CMV driver did not sustain any injuries.
The Monroe County Sheriff Department is investigating the crash.
Please remember to slow down and pay close attention while approaching emergency response zones.
