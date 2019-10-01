The Hillsboro Tigers Girls basketball team used a 16-0 second half run to pull away from Royall in a Scenic Bluffs Conference Girls Basketball game winning by a final score 65-46. Royall trailed by just 3 at halftime and got within a point before Hillsboro went on their run backed by a 30point performance from Senior Carmen Erickson. Lauren Woirol and Alaina Clark each added 9points in the Tigers victory pushing them to 1-1 in the conference and 5-2 overall. Royall was led by Bria Gruen who had a team high 18points. Royall drops to 1-1 in the conference and 2-3 overall.