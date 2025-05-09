The Royall Panther baseball team took complete control of the Scenic Bluffs Conference championship race with an 8-0 victory over Bangor Thursday evening. Strong Royall defense kept the game scoreless into the third inning. Cole Eberhardt caught Eli Tucker trying to steal third in the opening inning and Carter Uppena threw out a runner trying to score at home in the 2nd inning. Uppena led off the third inning with a double and later came around to score on a wild pitch to give Royall the early lead. Eberhardt would tack on an RBI single that same inning. Royall pulled away in the 4th on a bases clearing double by Eberhardt to put Royall up 6-0, Brendan Rick would add a 2 run single in the 5th inning to create the final 8-0 margin of victory. Seth Brandau had a complete game shutout for Royall scattering 5 hits walking a pair and striking out 7. The win moves Royall to 11-0 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 15-4 overall. Bangor drops to 5-2 and 10-4 overall.