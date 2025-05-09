Mrs. Rose Baumel, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 28, 2025. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and cherished friend to many, Rose touched countless lives with her warmth, generosity, and unwavering dedication to family.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the South Burr Oak Methodist Church in Coloma, Wisconsin. Reverend Leonard Capobianco will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., prior to the service.

Rose was born on July 26, 1932, in Westfield, Wisconsin, to William and Mildred (Hayes) Reichhoff. She graduated from 8th grade in Friendship in 1947 and worked alongside her siblings on the family farm during her youth. Her life changed forever when she met the love of her life, Vic Baumel. The two were married on February 23, 1952, and together they raised four children.

Rose dedicated her life to her family, finding joy and purpose in supporting her husband, children, and grandchildren. She also worked for many years at Adams Friendship Hospital, where she was a valued and compassionate member of the team. Deeply committed to service, Rose was an active member of the American Legion and the Adams-Friendship VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Vic and Rose enjoyed fishing and gardening together, often spending quiet days outside tending to their plants or waiting for a bite on the line. Rose also had a deep love for cooking—but even more so, she cherished the smiles on the faces of her loved ones as they gathered to enjoy the meals she prepared. Her homemade rolls, mashed potatoes, and apple slice became legendary in the family, with frequent requests and playful disagreements over who liked them the most.

Rose was a woman of deep faith, finding guidance and community at South Burr Oak Methodist Church, where she was a proud member of the congregation. She generously volunteered her time and efforts to worthwhile causes and to those in need throughout her community.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband Victor, her parents Bill and Mildred, her children Roger Baumel and Terry Buzzell, her granddaughter Lindsey McFadden, and her siblings Robert, Blanche, Shirley, William, and June.

She is survived by her children: Victor (Cheryl) Baumel of Janesville, Richard Baumel of Green Bay, and sister, Jane Boer of Adams. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Victor (Christie) Baumel, Bobbi (Steve) Chapman, Holly Baumel, Peter Baumel, Gary Rickabaugh, Adam Baumel, Brian Baumel, Becky Rickabaugh, Phillip (Jackie) Baumel, and Ashley Buzzell; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the support and kindness shown during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Rose’s memory to her family.

The Baumel family is being assisted by Roseberry’s Funeral Home. For online condolences and further information, please visit www.roseberrys.com.