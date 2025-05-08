Late Tuesday morning, May 6, 2025, at approximately 11:30 AM, the Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call

reporting a two-vehicle collision on Oneida Road, rural Cashton, Wi, in the Town of Clinton.

Wayne K. Kruizenga, 64 of Rural Viroqua, was driving a 2011 Ford F150 traveling north when he looked

out his passenger window to waive at a farmer. When Kruizenga looked back to the road, he saw a 2024

Jeep operated by Duane W. Meyer Jr., 47 of Holmen, WI. Meyer was pulling away from a mailbox after

completing a postal delivery. Kruizenga braked and steered left while Meyer accelerated and went right.

The Kruizenga vehicle struck the left, rear of the Meyer vehicle.

Kruizenga and Meyer, both wearing seat belts, were seen by first responders, but refused treatment.

The airbag deployed in the Kruizenga vehicle.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were La Farge Area Ambulance, and Cashton Fire & Rescue.